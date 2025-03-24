AGL69.41▼ -4.18 (-0.06%)AIRLINK176.89▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)BOP11.35▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.94▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML44.93▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)DGKC131.77▼ -0.85 (-0.01%)FCCL45.41▼ -1.21 (-0.03%)FFL16.32▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC138.98▼ -2.09 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.2▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.41▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.14▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF58.86▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)NBP76.5▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)OGDC218.17▼ -9.18 (-0.04%)PAEL45.87▼ -2.31 (-0.05%)PIBTL10.55▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL184.5▼ -6.88 (-0.04%)PRL37.04▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)PTC24.08▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL97.66▼ -2.3 (-0.02%)TELE7.87▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.84▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TPLP11.11▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TREET23.08▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)TRG70.2▲ 1.99 (0.03%)UNITY28.82▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)WTL1.38▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Fly Jinnah, Air Arabia’s aviation training venture approved

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved a joint venture between Fly Jinnah and Air Arabia Academy.

According to a press release issued by the CCP on Monday, Fly Jinnah T3 Flight Academy (Private) Limited will be set up to offer aviation training services in Pakistan.

As per the agreement, both parties will jointly invest in the new company to establish the training institute.

The competition assessment revealed that the transaction is of a conglomerate nature, with no horizontal overlaps between the parties.

Fly Jinnah operates in commercial airline services, while Air Arabia Academy is engaged in aviation training in the UAE. The joint venture, being a full-function entity, is expected to operate independently and enhance the availability and quality of aviation training services in Pakistan.

The CCP’s evaluation concluded that the transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen competition or create a dominant position in the relevant market.

This collaboration will contribute positively to the aviation sector by strengthening technical training infrastructure and creating opportunities for skill development.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business, Top News

No change in govt’s policy, priorities about solar energy: PM

  • Business

Pakistan’s textile exports surge 19% amid growth plans

  • Business

Govt commited to revitalizing cotton sector: Tanveer

  • Business, Pakistan

Eidul Fitr 2025: Pakistan Railways offers 20pc Discount; Check Lahore, Karachi fares

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer