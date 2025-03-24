Fly Jinnah, Air Arabia’s aviation training venture approved

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved a joint venture between Fly Jinnah and Air Arabia Academy.

According to a press release issued by the CCP on Monday, Fly Jinnah T3 Flight Academy (Private) Limited will be set up to offer aviation training services in Pakistan.

As per the agreement, both parties will jointly invest in the new company to establish the training institute.

The competition assessment revealed that the transaction is of a conglomerate nature, with no horizontal overlaps between the parties.

Fly Jinnah operates in commercial airline services, while Air Arabia Academy is engaged in aviation training in the UAE. The joint venture, being a full-function entity, is expected to operate independently and enhance the availability and quality of aviation training services in Pakistan.

The CCP’s evaluation concluded that the transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen competition or create a dominant position in the relevant market.

This collaboration will contribute positively to the aviation sector by strengthening technical training infrastructure and creating opportunities for skill development.