Gold Price climbs in Pakistan in line with global down trend; See New Rate List here

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw another hike on Friday as per tola price jumped by Rs900 to Rs336,100.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold prices climbing on Friday, reflecting positive movements in the global market. With latest changes, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs900, reaching Rs336,100 while price for 10 grams of gold up by Rs772 to Rs288,151.

Today Gold Rates

Item Price Change New Price Gold per tola +900 336,100 Gold per 10 grams +772 288,151

Gold Price in Pakistan

Dates Price 14-May Rs341,900 13-May Rs344,200 12-May Rs340,500 10-May Rs350,900 9-May Rs350,900 8-May Rs352,700 7-May Rs356,900

Globally, gold prices rose as well, with the rate hitting $3,177 per ounce, including a $20 premium—a $9 increase from the previous day. Silver prices remained steady, holding firm at Rs3,377 per tola.

The rise in gold prices is attributed to continued strength in the global market, influencing local rates and investor sentiment in Pakistan.