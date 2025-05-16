Gold Price climbs in Pakistan in line with global down trend; See New Rate List here

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw another hike on Friday as per tola price jumped by Rs900 to Rs336,100.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold prices climbing on Friday, reflecting positive movements in the global market. With latest changes, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs900, reaching Rs336,100 while price for 10 grams of gold up by Rs772 to Rs288,151.
Today Gold Rates
|Item
|Price Change
|New Price
|Gold per tola
|+900
|336,100
|Gold per 10 grams
|+772
|288,151
Gold Price in Pakistan
|Dates
|Price
|14-May
|Rs341,900
|13-May
|Rs344,200
|12-May
|Rs340,500
|10-May
|Rs350,900
|9-May
|Rs350,900
|8-May
|Rs352,700
|7-May
|Rs356,900
Globally, gold prices rose as well, with the rate hitting $3,177 per ounce, including a $20 premium—a $9 increase from the previous day. Silver prices remained steady, holding firm at Rs3,377 per tola.
The rise in gold prices is attributed to continued strength in the global market, influencing local rates and investor sentiment in Pakistan.