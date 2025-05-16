AGL56.31▼ -1.47 (-0.03%)AIRLINK159.96▲ 0.51 (0.00%)BOP9.97▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.68▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL10.37▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML36.34▼ -0.91 (-0.02%)DGKC147.33▼ -3.97 (-0.03%)FCCL47.94▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)FFL15.17▲ 0.1 (0.01%)HUBC140.73▼ -0.68 (0.00%)HUMNL12.56▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)KEL4.4▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM5.15▼ -0.19 (-0.04%)MLCF74.78▼ -1.58 (-0.02%)NBP87.98▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)OGDC211.5▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PAEL45.34▼ -1.62 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.72▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL172.39▼ -0.86 (0.00%)PRL33.43▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)PTC22.72▲ 0.66 (0.03%)SEARL86.36▲ 2.23 (0.03%)TELE7.46▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.67▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP8.92▲ 0.36 (0.04%)TREET19.91▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)TRG63.39▼ -1.8 (-0.03%)UNITY27.12▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)WTL1.26▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Gold Price climbs in Pakistan in line with global down trend; See New Rate List here

Gold Price Makes History In Pakistan With All Time High Of Rs328800
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw another hike on Friday as per tola price jumped by Rs900 to Rs336,100.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold prices climbing on Friday, reflecting positive movements in the global market. With latest changes, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs900, reaching Rs336,100 while price for 10 grams of gold up by Rs772 to Rs288,151.

Today Gold Rates

Item Price Change New Price
Gold per tola +900 336,100
Gold per 10 grams +772 288,151

Gold Price in Pakistan

Dates Price
14-May Rs341,900
13-May Rs344,200
12-May Rs340,500
10-May Rs350,900
9-May Rs350,900
8-May Rs352,700
7-May Rs356,900

 

Globally, gold prices rose as well, with the rate hitting $3,177 per ounce, including a $20 premium—a $9 increase from the previous day. Silver prices remained steady, holding firm at Rs3,377 per tola.

Gold Prices Come Down By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan After Touching Record High

The rise in gold prices is attributed to continued strength in the global market, influencing local rates and investor sentiment in Pakistan.

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 16 May, 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Pakistan

New Levy Rates for Petrol, Diesel in Pakistan – May 2025 Update

  • Pakistan

Pakistan backs China’s stance on Arunachal Pradesh amid regional tensions

  • Pakistan

Summer vacations 2025 to start from May 17 as schedule announced

  • Pakistan

Great news for CSS aspirants as age relaxation resolution approved

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer