AGL57.78▲ 1.71 (0.03%)AIRLINK159.45▲ 4.49 (0.03%)BOP10.06▲ 0.15 (0.02%)CNERGY7.85▲ 0.48 (0.07%)DCL10.48▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DFML37.25▲ 1.22 (0.03%)DGKC151.3▲ 3.82 (0.03%)FCCL48.54▲ 0.68 (0.01%)FFL15.07▲ 0.39 (0.03%)HUBC141.41▲ 3.44 (0.02%)HUMNL12.74▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)KEL4.45▲ 0.16 (0.04%)KOSM5.34▲ 0.18 (0.03%)MLCF76.36▲ 1.05 (0.01%)NBP88.47▲ 1.68 (0.02%)OGDC213.73▲ 1.06 (0.00%)PAEL46.96▲ 0.83 (0.02%)PIBTL8.85▲ 0.28 (0.03%)PPL173.25▲ 3.34 (0.02%)PRL33.82▲ 2.68 (0.09%)PTC22.06▲ 2.01 (0.10%)SEARL84.13▲ 0.36 (0.00%)TELE7.56▲ 0.35 (0.05%)TOMCL31.94▲ 0.78 (0.03%)TPLP8.56▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TREET20.14▲ 0.88 (0.05%)TRG65.19▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)UNITY27.32▼ -0.03 (0.00%)WTL1.28▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 16 May, 2025

Gold Prices Increase By Rs6100 Per Tola In Pakistan
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed further losses in local market on Friday. In local market, price of gold stood at Rs. 335,200 after a decline of Rs6,700.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377
Lahore Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377
Islamabad Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377
Peshawar Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377
Quetta Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377
Sialkot Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377
Hyderabad Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377
Faisalabad Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377

The international price of gold was recorded at $3,168 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of silver per tola stood at Rs3,377.

Gold Prices Fall By Rs7000 Per Tola In Pakistan Check New Rates Here

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
30-April Rs345,800
29-April Rs349,200
28-April Rs347,100
25-April Rs348,700
24-April Rs352,000
23-April Rs352,000
22-April Rs363,700

 

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold Prices drop to Rs335,200 in Pakistan as global rates hit one-month low

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 15 May, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold Rates dip by Rs2,300 per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Prices

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 14 May, 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer