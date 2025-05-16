Gold rate in Pakistan today, 16 May, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed further losses in local market on Friday. In local market, price of gold stood at Rs. 335,200 after a decline of Rs6,700.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs. 335,200
|Rs3,377
|Lahore
|Rs. 335,200
|Rs3,377
|Islamabad
|Rs. 335,200
|Rs3,377
|Peshawar
|Rs. 335,200
|Rs3,377
|Quetta
|Rs. 335,200
|Rs3,377
|Sialkot
|Rs. 335,200
|Rs3,377
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 335,200
|Rs3,377
|Faisalabad
|Rs. 335,200
|Rs3,377
The international price of gold was recorded at $3,168 per ounce, including a premium of $20.
Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of silver per tola stood at Rs3,377.
Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|30-April
|Rs345,800
|29-April
|Rs349,200
|28-April
|Rs347,100
|25-April
|Rs348,700
|24-April
|Rs352,000
|23-April
|Rs352,000
|22-April
|Rs363,700