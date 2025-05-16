Gold rate in Pakistan today, 16 May, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed further losses in local market on Friday. In local market, price of gold stood at Rs. 335,200 after a decline of Rs6,700.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377 Lahore Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377 Islamabad Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377 Peshawar Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377 Quetta Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377 Sialkot Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377 Hyderabad Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377 Faisalabad Rs. 335,200 Rs3,377

The international price of gold was recorded at $3,168 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of silver per tola stood at Rs3,377.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week