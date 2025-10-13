Gold price adds Rs5500 to hit highest-ever level of R4.28Lac per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan have reached an all-time high. According to the Association of Exchange Dealers, 24-carat gold rose by 5,500 per tola, bringing the price to 428,200 per tola.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Item
|Increase
|New Price
|24-carat gold
|5,500
|428,200
|10 grams of gold
|4,715
|367,112
Gold Rates Last Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|9-Oct
|Rs425,178
|8-Oct
|Rs425,178
|7-Oct
|Rs416,778
|6-Oct
|Rs415,278
|4-Oct
|Rs409,878
|3-Oct
|Rs407,778
|2-Oct
|Rs407,778
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by 4,715, reaching 367,112.
Market experts attribute the rise to global demand pressures and currency fluctuations, making gold a costly investment for local buyers.