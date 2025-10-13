Gold price adds Rs5500 to hit highest-ever level of R4.28Lac per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan have reached an all-time high. According to the Association of Exchange Dealers, 24-carat gold rose by 5,500 per tola, bringing the price to 428,200 per tola.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Item Increase New Price 24-carat gold 5,500 428,200 10 grams of gold 4,715 367,112

Gold Rates Last Week

Dates 24K Gold 9-Oct Rs425,178 8-Oct Rs425,178 7-Oct Rs416,778 6-Oct Rs415,278 4-Oct Rs409,878 3-Oct Rs407,778 2-Oct Rs407,778

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by 4,715, reaching 367,112.

Market experts attribute the rise to global demand pressures and currency fluctuations, making gold a costly investment for local buyers.