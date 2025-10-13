AGL75.14▼ -0.28 (0.00%)AIRLINK154.68▼ -1.71 (-0.01%)BOP31.78▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.83▼ -0.44 (-0.05%)DCL13.94▼ -0.76 (-0.05%)DFML28.67▼ -1.34 (-0.04%)DGKC238.25▼ -5.57 (-0.02%)FCCL54.87▼ -1.82 (-0.03%)FFL20.03▼ -0.52 (-0.03%)HUBC205.65▼ -5.52 (-0.03%)HUMNL14.77▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)KEL6.85▼ -0.28 (-0.04%)KOSM6.89▼ -0.34 (-0.05%)MLCF100.47▼ -4.53 (-0.04%)NBP198.05▼ -5.39 (-0.03%)OGDC252.84▼ -11.13 (-0.04%)PAEL52.38▼ -1.42 (-0.03%)PIBTL13.86▼ -0.77 (-0.05%)PPL180.19▼ -9.7 (-0.05%)PRL35.79▼ -1.51 (-0.04%)PTC36.64▼ -0.61 (-0.02%)SEARL99.75▼ -1.15 (-0.01%)TELE9.39▼ -0.76 (-0.07%)TOMCL61.7▼ -2.79 (-0.04%)TPLP11.66▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)TREET28.23▼ -0.61 (-0.02%)TRG72.91▼ -1.52 (-0.02%)UNITY26.19▲ 2.38 (0.10%)WTL1.67▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
Monday, October 13, 2025

Gold price adds Rs5500 to hit highest-ever level of R4.28Lac per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan have reached an all-time high. According to the Association of Exchange Dealers, 24-carat gold rose by 5,500 per tola, bringing the price to 428,200 per tola.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Item Increase New Price
24-carat gold 5,500 428,200
10 grams of gold 4,715 367,112

Gold Rates Last Week

Dates 24K Gold
9-Oct Rs425,178
8-Oct Rs425,178
7-Oct Rs416,778
6-Oct Rs415,278
4-Oct Rs409,878
3-Oct Rs407,778
2-Oct Rs407,778

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by 4,715, reaching 367,112.

Market experts attribute the rise to global demand pressures and currency fluctuations, making gold a costly investment for local buyers.

