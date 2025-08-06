Aima Baig, Zain Ahmad’s Wedding Pictures leave fans in awe

ONTARIO – Pakistani rockstar Aima Baig announced her marriage to Zain Ahmad, a lesser known person for gen-pop, but the groom is no ordinary personality as he is creative director of fashion label Rastah.

Coke Studio singer dropped candid moment of her big day with series of radiant photographs from ceremony. The duo looked overjoyed as they posed together, all smiles.

In a post, Baig said she married best friend, saying it still feels like a dream but actually happened. “Keep us in your duas as we begin this new chapter together,” she wrote in a heartfelt caption.

Aima’s dress features a beautifully elegant and traditional design with a soft and delicate color palette. Intricate embroidery in gold dominates its design, creating detailed floral and decorative patterns that enhance the richness of the outfit. Green was skillfully incorporated within the embroidery, and there are subtle hints of metallic or silver elements, likely from reflective threads or beads, which bring light shimmer to the overall appearance. Content Courtesy: Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)/Instagram Aima Baig Wedding Pictures

As the announcement wnet viral, social media was all outpouring of heartfel messages from fans, fellow artists, and celebrities. The comment section of her post has been flooded with prayers, heart emojis, and best wishes for the newlyweds.

As further details about the wedding ceremony and guest list have not yet been made public, the photoshoot shows intimate, stylish, and deeply personal celebration.