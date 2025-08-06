UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collaboration

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday launched its Department of Medical Journalism and inaugurated an Intercollegiate Journalism Consortium (IJC) aimed at standardising editorial practices and enhancing collaboration among journals of affiliated medical and dental colleges.

Speaking at the event as chief guest, Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique underscored the importance of transparent, ethical scientific publishing in improving healthcare outcomes.

“Academic publishing is the backbone of evidence-based healthcare,” he said. “The UHS model will set new benchmarks for editorial transparency and research integrity in Pakistan,” he said, stressing that ethical scientific communication has become indispensable in today’s world. He also acknowledged the pressures currently faced by medical professionals, noting that despite the challenges, Pakistani doctors are no less than any global teaching cadre.

Themed “Strengthening Editorial Collaborations”, the event focused on standardisation in editorial processes, upgrading publishing standards, and creating networking opportunities for editorial boards.

Prof Nadia Naseem, UHS Pro-Vice Chancellor and Editor-in-Chief of BioMedica, said that 225 editors from across Punjab had already been trained through UHS-led initiatives. “The consortium will serve as a new platform for research, publication, and editor development. We aim to establish UHS as a regional centre of excellence in medical journalism,” she said.

UHS VC, Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore, said the initiative reflected UHS’s long-term commitment to academic excellence and global integration in medical publishing.

Prof Rathore traced the university’s journey in medical journalism, starting with the launch of structured certificate courses in 2019, which evolved into a WHO-EMAME-accredited Postgraduate Diploma by 2024. He said that a dedicated Journal Office has been set up, which is equipped to train students and faculty in editorial workflows, with support from editors of JPMA, JCPSP, and other leading journals.

Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, said that no compromise should be made on the quality and standards of research.

Prof Dr Javed Akram, President, Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) and former provincial health minister, expressed concern over Pakistan’s limited visibility in international publishing.

“We’re on our way to becoming the third most populous country in the next two decades, yet we rely on the impact factor of only a handful of journals. We urgently need to claim space in the global publishing landscape,” he said.