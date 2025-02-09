AGL45.25▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)AIRLINK184.92▼ -0.27 (0.00%)BOP9.61▼ -0.32 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.26▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.26▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DFML46.18▲ 0.47 (0.01%)DGKC102.13▼ -0.4 (0.00%)FCCL36.43▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)FFL14.34▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)HUBC126.41▼ -0.42 (0.00%)HUMNL12.8▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)KEL4.29▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM5.94▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF42.27▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)NBP72.44▲ 2.11 (0.03%)OGDC198.51▲ 3.07 (0.02%)PAEL37.75▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.74▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL168.09▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PRL32.75▼ -1.27 (-0.04%)PTC22.42▼ -0.09 (0.00%)SEARL101.88▼ -2.09 (-0.02%)TELE8.17▲ 0.15 (0.02%)TOMCL32.92▲ 0.08 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET20.01▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TRG66.12▼ -0.04 (0.00%)UNITY30.12▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)WTL1.53▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Glenn Philips, Michael Bracewell speak about Champions Trophy 2025

Glenn Philips, Michael Bracewell speak about Champions Trophy 2025
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday released the second part of the 57th PCB Podcast, which features New Zealand off-spinner Michael Bracewell along with teammates, all-rounder Glenn Phillips and top-order batter Will Young.

The New Zealand trio share their insights from their previous two tours of Pakistan since 2023, their upcoming ODIs against Pakistan and South Africa and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The upcoming tri-series matches will be on 10 February at the Gaddafi Stadium, with Karachi’s National Stadium hosting the games on 12 and 14 February. After defeating Pakistan by 78 runs in the first ODI on February 08, New Zealand will take on South Africa on Monday, February 10 at Gaddafi Stadium.

The opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in Karachi, where Pakistan will face New Zealand.

Staff Report

