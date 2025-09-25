Get Electric Scooter with 0% Markup, 4-Year Warranty under PM PAVE Scheme!

ISLAMABAD – Good news for Electric bike lovers in Pakistan as Yadea EV rides are available on easy installment plans under Prime Minister New Scheme.

Famous models M3H, T5L, and VELAX are now included in the Prime Minister’s Electric Bike PAVE Scheme. The initiative provides a ₨50,000 subsidy on these models, making it more affordable for citizens to switch to eco-friendly transportation.

Under the scheme, buyers can purchase the electric bikes with zero percent markup, paying in 24 easy installments over two years. Each bike also comes with a 4-year or 50,000 km warranty, ensuring long-term reliability.

PM Electric Bike Scheme

PAVE Scheme aims to promote sustainable mobility across the country while supporting local industry and reducing pollution.

How to Apply

Applicants can register online at https://pave.gov.pk/register by providing personal details, CNIC information, contact information, and current residential and permanent addresses.

The process is designed to be simple and accessible for all eligible citizens. With this move, the government hopes to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and make Pakistan a greener, more sustainable nation.