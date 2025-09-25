Unstoppable Baby born holding Mom’s Contraceptive Device in hand

BRASÍLIA – A newborn made headlines across the globe after being born, holding very intrauterine device (IUD) that was supposed to prevent his mother from being pregnant.

The woman Queidy Araujo de Oliveira relied on device for 2 years, only to discover during a routine check-up that she was unexpectedly pregnant. Little Matheus Gabriel was delivered at Hospital Sagrado Coração de Jesus in Nerópolis, and the moment quickly became unforgettable.

Doctor who performed the delivery placed the copper IUD in the tiny baby’s hand and filmed the scene. The clip, posted on social media on September 1, shows the newborn clutching the device like a trophy, with the caption: “Holding my victory trophy: the IUD that couldn’t handle me!”

🚨Info A woman named Queidy Araujo de Oliveira had been relying on a copper IUD for two years. It’s one of the most effective forms of birth control, meant to stop pregnancy before it even starts. But like with any method, there’s a slim failure rate. She ended up being that… pic.twitter.com/xH7VQCIYYm — Certainty (@certaintyworld) September 24, 2025

Intrauterine Device (IUD) are known to be more than 99percent effective, making this rare medical surprise. “During a routine IUD follow-up and ultrasound, I discovered pregnancy unexpectedly. The reaction was desperate, as Dr. Rodrigues explained. Removing the device would have put the baby at risk, so it remained in place for the entire pregnancy.

Queidy endured complications such as bleeding and partial detachments during her pregnancy, but the story ends happily: her son was born healthy. Adding humor to the miracle, her husband who had been waiting to get a vasectomy joked online, saying, “The factory is now closed.”

IUDs, often called copper coils, are small T-shaped devices inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy. Copper IUDs trigger an immune response that is toxic to sperm and prevents implantation, while hormonal IUDs release progestin to thicken cervical mucus and thin the uterine lining. The copper IUD Queidy used has a failure rate of just 0.6%.

While extremely reliable, IUDs are not perfect. Expulsion occured when device shifts or falls out, anaother reason could be incorrect placement or rare perforation of the uterine wall can reduce effectiveness.

IUDs also do not protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs), so condoms are still recommended. Routine follow-ups are not always required, but monthly self-checks of IUD strings are advised.