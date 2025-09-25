Pakistan’s Forex Reserves edge up to $14.38Billion, showing steady improvement

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased slightly over the past week, rising by $22 million to reach $14.38 billion as of September 19, 2025. Total liquid foreign reserves now stand at $19.79 billion, while commercial banks hold net foreign reserves of $5.41 billion.

The SBP noted that the previous week’s reserves were $14.36 billion, reflecting a steady but modest growth in the country’s foreign currency holdings.

In a related development, the federal government announced that its Rs1.225 trillion circular debt resolution plan for the power sector will not impose any additional burden on electricity consumers. The repayments are set to be covered through the already levied surcharge of Rs3.23 per unit.

The Ministry of Finance welcomed the successful resolution, emphasizing that it was achieved through a joint effort led by the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Power, in coordination with the Ministry of Energy, the SBP, the Pakistan Banks Association, and 18 participating banks.