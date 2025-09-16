Unhrc Convenes Emergency Session After Israeli Strikes On Qatar

GENEVA – The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has convened an emergency session in Geneva today following Israel’s airstrikes targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar.

The session was called at the request of Pakistan and Kuwait to discuss Israeli aerial operations against Hamas leadership.

Israel has dismissed the UNHRC meeting as “ridiculous,” saying any outcome of the session would be a stain on the global human rights system.

Meanwhile, US media has made startling revelations, reporting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed US President Donald Trump about the planned attack on Doha just 50 minutes before it took place.

According to three senior Israeli officials cited by American outlets, Israel had notified Washington in advance, first at the political level to President Trump and later through military channels.

Israeli officials claimed that had Trump opposed the strike, Israel might have reconsidered its decision.

However, they added that Washington merely pretended to show disapproval for global optics and never intended to stop the attack.

It may be recalled that on September 9, Israel launched missile strikes in Doha targeting Hamas leadership, sparking widespread international condemnation.

The White House later maintained that the US was informed only when Israeli missiles were already airborne, leaving President Trump with no opportunity to halt the operation.