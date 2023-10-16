GAZA CITY – The violence between Israel and Gaza enters its 10th day, and Israeli armed forces continue to pound Gaza Strip as Palestinians are facing a dire humanitarian crisis, with local medical officials keeping dead bodies in ice cream trucks as morgues as cemeteries run out of space.

All state-run medical facilities in besieged territory received evacuation orders ahead of a looming ground assault, despite the fact that medical facilities are fully packed by injured patients and residents taking shelters.

Palestinians have been bombarded by Israeli air strikes for last 10 days and now the death toll stands at over 2,750.

Amid the deteriorating situation, Palestinians have started using food trucks with refrigerators as make shift morgues, international media reported.

Local hospital administration told a wire service that their facility can hold dozens of bodies, and the locals are now using ice cream freezers from factories to store the huge numbers of martyrs.

Amid the catastrophic situation, at least 1 million Palestinians have been forced to escape their homes since the violence started. Meanwhile, fuel reserves in the Gaza Strip are likely to run out within the next 24 hours.

The world community continues to denounce Israeli assault. As Tel Aviv planned to advance ground assault.

United States President Joe Biden said Israel’s occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake as Conditions are particularly dire in Gaza City, where health officials are warning of an impending infectious disease outbreak.