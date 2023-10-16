PESHAWAR – Social media sites are flooded with videos and pictures of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali who is being mocked for her luxurious commuting habits using funds national exchequer.

The JUI-F leader faced ire of netizens as he was spotted misusing a government helicopter for family and friends’ trip.

The viral clip shows Haji Ghulam Ali taking a ride on a helicopter with his two grandsons. The family members traveled around Swat and then, on their way back to the provincial capital.

Responding to the criticism, the governor said he took his grandsons during their school holidays.

مولانا فضل الرحمن کی جماعت کے گورنر خیبر پختونخواہ حاجی غلام علی کا سرکاری ہیلی کاپٹر اپنی فیملی اور رشتہ داروں کو سوات کی سیر کرانے کیلئے استعمال کیا جارہا ہے pic.twitter.com/uaumyEIgyv — Kashif Baloch (@Skiper786) October 15, 2023

The event also raised questions as government claimed taking stern austerity measures and using official helicopters for personal trips opposed tall claims of interim setup.

Earlier, KP Governor Ghulam Ali also slammed former chief minister Mahmood Khan for using official helicopter and said he would not allow it to land at Governor’s House.