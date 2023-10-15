The Gaza Strip is currently reeling under a relentless Israeli bombardment that shows no signs of abating. Amid a severe shortage of food, water and electricity, the situation has escalated to a critical point, posing an imminent threat of mass ethnic cleansing. The latest figures released by the Palestinian health ministry paints a grim picture, with at least 2,215 lives lost, including a heart-wrenching 724 children and 458 women. These staggering numbers demand urgent attention and action from international community to prevent further catastrophic loss of life and ensure protection of innocent civilians.

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights situation in Palestine, has sounded the alarm that Palestinians are in grave danger of mass ethnic cleansing, urging immediate efforts to broker a ceasefire and prevent an irreversible humanitarian catastrophe. The blockade imposed by Israel has worsened the situation, leading to a scarcity of essential supplies and leaving the already vulnerable population in a dire state. Francesca Albanese said over 423,000 people has been displaced as a result of the Israeli strikes. This fate befell a population that has already experienced five major wars since 2008 in the context of an unlawful blockade imposed by Israel since 2007. Cessation of hostilities is important to ensure unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid to the affected population.

Furthermore, the call of the Special Rapporteur for accountability must not go unheeded. Israel’s actions must be subject to scrutiny, and perpetration of potential war crimes must be met with unequivocal condemnation. The international community has a moral obligation to ensure that those responsible for these egregious acts are held answerable before the eyes of justice. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the voice of Muslim world, must assert its influence and advocate for an immediate end to on-going violence. With a unified voice, the OIC can significantly impact the narrative and push for a sustainable resolution that prioritises the protection of innocent lives and establishment of lasting peace in the region. The time for action is now. Instead of standing by the oppressor, it is time to stand with the oppressed. Every moment lost could lead to irreparable consequences, further exacerbating the suffering of the Palestinian people. The fate of countless lives hangs in the balance, calling for a swift and resolute global response.