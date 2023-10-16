In another blow to former prime minister Imran Khan, his close aide and former special minister Farrukh Habib announced to quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as he joined Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader was missing for some weeks and his wife approached to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa for taking notice of her husband’s ‘enforced disappearance’.

Weeks after his disappearance, Farrukh appeared in a press conference with IPP leader and announced jumping ship.

He dodged several arrests attempts but was held since the crackdown intensified significantly post-9 May 2023.

