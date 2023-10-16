ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday said Israel’s deliberate, indiscriminate and disproportionate targeting of civilians in Gaza is against all norms of civility and in manifest violation of international law.

“Pakistan is deeply concerned on the ongoing violence and loss of life in Gaza. We stand in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and call for an immediate ceasefire and lifting of the blockade in Gaza,” the premier said in a statement shared on X.

The breakout of violence needs to be seen in the context of years of forced and illegal occupation of Palestinian territory and repressive policies against its people, he said.

PM Kakar said the UN and international community must immediately act to open safe and unrestricted humanitarian corridors for transportation of urgently needed relief supplies to the besieged Gaza.

Pakistan is closely coordinating with OIC and its member states on the fast deteriorating situation in Gaza. Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani will attend Emergency Meeting of OIC’s Executive Committee on 18 October, and call for urgent action to alleviate the suffering of people of Gaza.

Health officials in Gaza Strip have resorted to storing the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes in ice cream freezer trucks as hospitals are being attacked and graveyards are short of space.

Israel has unleashed the fiercest bombardment on the Gaza to hit back at the Palestinian fighter group Hamas after it carried out surprise attack on Israel. Authorities in Gaza said Israeli air strikes had killed more than 2,300 people, a quarter of them children, with nearly 10,000 wounded so far.