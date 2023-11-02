JERUSALEM – The death toll in Gaza mounts to 9,000 amid growing concerns over Israeli airstrikes on refugee camps near Gaza City.

Data shared by the Palestine Ministry of Health, around 9,000 Palestinians have been killed since early October, including 3,648 children and 2,187 women, while more than 22,000 have been wounded.

In recent movements, Israeli forces move toward Gaza City, while several countries including Pakistan condemn the humanitarian pause.

Residents of some other nations are leaving to leave the enclave after nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s attacks on Jabalia refugee camp.

Amid the gruesome situation, the Israeli Prime Minister declared war, announcing to take mighty vengeance whereas the Hamas chief said the assault would spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Despite the tall claims from both sides, Israel claimed hitting major targets in Gaza to prevent more infiltrations, however, international media reported that Palestinian militants continued firing barrages of rockets.

October 2023 conflict is the bloodiest event in decades as Hamas carried out a massive rocket barrage and ground, air and sea offensive on Saturday that Israel’s army said had killed more than 200 Israelis and wounded 1,000, while soldiers and civilians were taken hostage.