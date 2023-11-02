Gaza/Jerusalem

Hamas on Wednesday said that Israel again attacked the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, one day after an Israeli airstrike claimed numerous lives and provoked a strong outcry, killing seven civilian hostages including three foreign passport holders.

On the other hand, from Gaza ambulances transporting injured Palestinians entered Egypt via the Rafah crossing, which reopened on October 7 for the first time.

The only cancer treatment hospital in the Gaza Strip has gone out of service after it ran out of fuel, health officials said on Wednesday. The director of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital told a press conference aired by Al-Jazeera TV that the hospital, which mainly treats cancer patients, had used up its fuel and was now out of service. “We tell the world don’t leave cancer patients to a certain death due to the hospital being out of service,” the director, Subhi Skaik, added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had deployed missile boats in the Red Sea as reinforcements, a day after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and vowed to carry out more. Images disseminated by the military showed Saar-class corvettes patrolling near Eilat port in the Red Sea, which Israel sees as a new front as its war in Gaza draws retaliation from Iran-aligned pro-Hamas forces elsewhere in the region. In what appeared to be a new attack overnight, the Israeli military said it had intercepted an “aerial threat” over the Red Sea.