LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority on Thursday demolished several buildings and sealed 12 car show rooms in Johar Town, Wapda Town and adjoining areas for violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.

LDA teams demolished two buildings and sealed another four in Wapda Town for violation of building bylaws.

LDA teams also sealed 12 car show rooms and three offices in Johar Town for illegal commercial use.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے @RandhawaAli کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے کی غیر قانونی تعمیرات/ کمرشلایزیش کے خلاف کارروائی۔ واپڈا ٹاﺅن ،جوہر ٹاﺅن اور ملحقہ علاقوں میں20سے زائد غیرقانونی تعمیرات/کمرشل املاک کو سربمہرو مسمار کر دیا۔سیل/مسمار کی گئی املاک کو متعدد بار نوٹسز جاری کیے گئے تھے۔ pic.twitter.com/90rCCnOdbW — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) November 2, 2023

Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali carried out operation with the help of enforcement teams, Police and heavy machinery.

As per LDA officials, several notices were served to owners of these buildings before carrying out operation.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against violation of building bylaws, encroachments and illegal commercial use.