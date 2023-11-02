KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continued to rise amid positive trajectory in the international rate.

On Thursday, the bullion witnessed a rise of Rs1,500, and the new price settled at Rs213,300 per tola.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the rate of 10-gram was sold at Rs182,870 with an increase of Rs1,286.

A day before, the prices of yellow metal moved down and settled at Rs211,800 per tola.

In international market, the gold climbed to $2,005, after an increase of $9 in the international market.

Silver, on the other hand, increased by Rs30 to Rs2,580 per tola.