Fully electric BMW i7 starting price in Pakistan – Driving range on single charge

LAHORE – Dewan Motors has announced that the first-ever fully electric BMW i7 sedan is now ready for delivery in Pakistan.

Touted as a symbol of prestige and innovation, the BMW i7 combines luxury with cutting-edge electric mobility. The vehicle offers an electric driving range of up to 625 kilometers on a single charge, making it suitable for both city commutes and long journeys.

The sedan’s design highlights include BMW’s signature illuminated kidney grille and “Iconic Glow” crystal headlights featuring Swarovski elements. A panoramic Sky Lounge LED roof enhances the open cabin feel, while the interior emphasizes comfort and modernity with a curved display and BMW’s new Interaction Bar featuring ambient lighting.

Passengers are greeted with a lounge-like environment, enhanced by glass controls and executive-level craftsmanship. For driving performance, the optional Executive Drive Pro suspension system and Integral Active Steering ensure a smooth yet dynamic ride. With the launch of the i7, Dewan Motors is positioning BMW’s latest electric flagship as the future of luxury mobility in Pakistan.

BMW i7 Starting Price in Pakistan

The all-electric BMW i7’s is being offered at a special price of Rs77.06 million, complete with an official warranty by the Dewan Motors.