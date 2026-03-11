Fuel price hike makes livelihood difficult for rickshaw, bike riders

The recent surge in petroleum prices has made it increasingly difficult for people who rely on rickshaws, motorcycles and online ride services to earn a livelihood in major cities such as Lahore.

Drivers say the rising cost of fuel has drastically reduced their daily income, while passengers complain that travelling within the city has become far more expensive than before.

Bike riders working for online ride-hailing services say they spend long hours on the roads waiting for ride requests, but the increased fuel prices have left them struggling to cover even their basic expenses. Many say that despite working throughout the day, it has become extremely difficult to save any money for their families.

Muhammad Arshad, a resident of Shah Jamal who moved to Lahore from Okara a few months ago in search of better employment opportunities, said riding a motorcycle for online services had initially been a reasonable source of income.

“I shifted to Lahore a few months ago and started working as a bike rider. At that time, the work was manageable and I could earn enough to cover my expenses,” he said. “Even though fuel prices were already high, it was still possible to make some profit.”

However, he said the situation changed drastically after the latest increase in petroleum prices.

“Now the cost of fuel has gone beyond our reach. Since the prices went up, I have not been able to make any profit. Either I do not get enough ride requests, or if I do, the fare barely covers the cost of petrol and other daily expenses,” Arshad explained.

He added that the rising costs have made it difficult for him to support his household.

“I work the entire day, but still cannot save enough money to buy basic household items,” he said, adding that many riders like him are facing similar financial pressure.

Rickshaw drivers are also experiencing similar challenges as the increase in fuel prices has significantly affected their earnings. Waqas Ali, a rickshaw driver who waits for passengers near the Muslim Town bridge, said business had already been slow even before the latest price hike. “The rickshaw business was not doing well earlier either, but the recent increase in fuel prices has made the situation even worse,” he said. “Running a rickshaw on busy roads or in congested areas no longer guarantees a reasonable income.”

According to him, the number of passengers has dropped noticeably in recent weeks. “Sometimes I wait for hours but cannot find a passenger. Many people now prefer to stay at home or use public transport such as the Metro Bus instead of taking a rickshaw,” he added.

Passengers in the city are also feeling the impact of the rising transport costs. Many say that while public transport systems such as the Metro Bus and Orange Line train provide some relief, they do not cover all parts of Lahore, forcing commuters to rely on rickshaws or ride-hailing services.

Mubashar Hassan, a student who also works part-time at Hafeez Centre, said that travelling within the city has become significantly more expensive in recent weeks. “The Metro Bus and train operate only in specific areas of the city. For many locations, people have to depend on rickshaws or online ride services,” he said. “Unfortunately, the fares have increased so much that many passengers can no longer afford them.