Kundi for steps to strengthen cyber defence

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that in the modern era wars were no longer confined to borders but were also being fought in the digital domain, stressing the need for Pakistan to secure and strengthen its cyber systems to safeguard national security, economy and state institutions from potential threats.

Addressing the National Cyber Security Conference organized by the local media in Islamabad, the Governor highlighted the growing importance of cybersecurity amid rapid technological advancements. The conference was attended by cybersecurity experts and students from various institutions.

Governor Kundi appreciated the role of the Media Group for organizing the conference on such an important topic and said that with the rapid development of technology, security challenges were also increasing, which required a comprehensive strategy and collective efforts to tackle effectively.

He said that information, data and cyber systems had become fundamental pillars of any country’s economy, governance and security. If these systems were not adequately protected, not only the economy but also state institutions and national security could face serious risks, he added.

The Governor said that Pakistan’s youth were the country’s greatest asset, adding that the young people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also possessed remarkable potential in the field of technology. By providing them with modern education and training in technology and cybersecurity, Pakistan could not only protect its digital systems but also achieve a significant position at the global level, he remarked.

Kundi said Pakistan was part of the global digital transformation and its youth had immense capabilities in the fields of information technology and innovation. He stressed the need to modernize and secure the country’s cyber infrastructure in line with contemporary requirements to promote the digital economy.

He added that conferences and seminars of this nature were highly important as they provided experts with a platform to share ideas, research and possible solutions.

The Governor expressed hope that the recommendations emerging from the conference would help further strengthen Pakistan’s cybersecurity framework.