Frenemies to face consequences

During his recent visit to Quetta, Army Chief Gen Asim Munir issued a powerful statement, vowing that armed forces would hunt down so-called frenemies targeting the state. These frenemies, as he de-scribed them, are those who act as terrorist proxies for foreign masters.

The Army Chief’s remarks serve as a stark reminder that the threat Pakistan faces is not only inter-nal but is also being fuelled by external forces with vested geopolitical interests. It is clear from his words that armed forces are fully aware of the danger posed by these foreign-backed elements and are committed to relentlessly pursuing them, wherever they may be hiding.

is remarks followed the tragic loss of 22 security personnel, who made ultimate sacrifice while engaging in counter-terrorism opera-tions. In the face of these challenges, the army chief reaffirmed that resilience of the Pakistani nation and its military will ultimately prevail over the forces of terrorism. The message was clear: no matter what these so-called frenemies may do, they will ultimately be defeated by collective strength of the Pakistani people and its armed forces.

We have no doubt in the capabilities of our armed forces that have always risen to the occasion. The nation stands united behind brave soldiers who serve on the frontlines, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten. The security of Pakistan rests squarely on their shoulders and we are indebted to them for their unwavering commitment in protecting the country. While strength of armed forces is unquestion-able, this battle cannot be won solely on the battlefield.

It is equally important that foreign hands in-volved in sponsoring terrorism, particularly in Balochistan, are exposed on the global stage. These elements must be held accountable for their actions. It is vital that international community joins Pakistan in condemning these forces and taking concrete actions to hold them responsible for perpetuating vio-lence in the region.