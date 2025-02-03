Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee rate today – 03 February 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal remained constant in open market of Pakistan as its buying rate stands at 74.36 on Monday, February 03.

The selling rate of the Saudi Riyal also saw no change as it is being sold for Rs74.57 on the first day of the new business week.

Saudi Arabia remained top contributor to Pakistan’s foreign remittances in December 2024 as overseas Pakistanis living in the kingdom remitted the largest amount to the tune of $770.6 million during the month. The amount was up 6% on a monthly basis, but 33% higher than the $577.6 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

SAR to PKR Rate – 03 February 2025