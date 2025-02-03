UAE Dirham sees no change against PKR today – 3 February 2025

KARACHI – UAE Dirham exchange rate in Pakistan stands at Rs75.94 in open market of Pakistan as it registered now change on first day of the new business week, Monday.

The selling rate of Dirham in South Asian country today, February 03, stands at Rs76.22 without any change in Pakistan.

AED to PKR Today

UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.95 in open market. So, the 1,000 Dirham will be equal to Rs75,940 in Pakistani currency.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recorded an increase of 2 percent on a monthly basis, from $619.4 million in November to $631.5 million in December 2024.

On a yearly basis, remittances jumped nearly 51%, as compared to $419.2 million reported in the same month last year, according to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Recently, UAE has rolled over of its two deposits of $1 billion each placed with the central bank for another one year.

The central bank said the deposits were maturing this month, January 2025.

Meanwhile, the total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan dropped to $ 16,052.1 million while the SBP reserves recorded as $ 11,372.4 million as of 24 January 2025.

That liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank “decreased by US$ 76 million to US$ 11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments” during the said period.

Meanwhile, commercial banks held net foreign reserves of $ 4,679.7 million during the period under review.