French President Macron faces ‘unusual punishment’ for recognising Palestinian state

NEW YORK – A routine traffic scene in Manhattan turned into an unusual diplomatic moment when US President Donald Trump’s motorcade temporarily stopped the car of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The incident, captured on clips, quickly gone viral on social media, drawing international attention. French President was in New York to lead the “Two-State Solution Summit,” a high-profile diplomatic effort aimed at promoting recognition of Palestine as a state.

Several world leaders and key international representatives were present at the summit. As Macron was returning from the event, his vehicle was stopped on a busy Manhattan street to allow Trump’s motorcade to pass, according to U.S. security officials.

The unexpected stop briefly put Macron’s security at risk and created a tense moment amid busy city environment. To resolve the situation, Macron reportedly called Trump directly, requesting road be cleared to ensure both his safety and the smooth passage of the convoy.

The incident comes amid underlying tensions between two allies. Macron previously taken steps on the Palestinian issue that diverge from Trump’s positions, including persuading several key countries to recognize Palestine as a state. While the summit itself was a diplomatic success, the Manhattan traffic standoff underscored the complexities of international relations even in everyday urban settings.

The viral video shows Macron’s motorcade momentarily stuck in traffic, while New York police manage the streets to facilitate the movement of the US president’s convoy. Social media users around the world have commented on the unusual mix of protocol, politics, and urban chaos, dubbing the moment a “Manhattan diplomacy standoff.”

In his speech, Trump called for immediate end to the conflict in Gaza, warning that recognizing a Palestinian state could be seen as rewarding Hamas for its violent actions.

He mentioned personally involved in trying to bring parties together and stressed that a resolution “has to get done.” POTUS also highlighted that several major countries have recently recognized a Palestinian state, a move he said would serve as an incentive for Hamas rather than promote peace.