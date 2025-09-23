AGL71.77▲ 0.38 (0.01%)AIRLINK160.04▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)BOP25.22▼ -0.76 (-0.03%)CNERGY8.5▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DCL15.1▼ -0.34 (-0.02%)DFML35.06▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)DGKC252.81▲ 4.64 (0.02%)FCCL57.68▲ 0.8 (0.01%)FFL21.51▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)HUBC209.92▼ -0.61 (0.00%)HUMNL16.42▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL6.31▲ 0.2 (0.03%)KOSM7.46▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)MLCF106.97▲ 1.03 (0.01%)NBP188.23▲ 0.79 (0.00%)OGDC282.71▲ 2.07 (0.01%)PAEL54.73▲ 0.44 (0.01%)PIBTL14.04▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PPL192.19▼ -0.56 (0.00%)PRL35.36▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC26.17▼ -1 (-0.04%)SEARL117.4▲ 0.39 (0.00%)TELE9.01▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL68.4▲ 0.22 (0.00%)TPLP11.47▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET26.45▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TRG79.39▼ -2.45 (-0.03%)UNITY28.25▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)WTL1.62▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Sahibzada Farhan blazes past 1,500 T20-runs in style

Sahibzada Farhan Blazes Past 1500 T20 Runs In Style

ABU DHABI – Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan set cricketing world buzzing after smashing his way past 1,500 T20 runs in 2025, becoming only fourth Pakistani to achieve the feat. But it wasn’t just the milestone that stole headlines, it was his electrifying celebration against India.

The opener reached his half-century in Asia Cup Super Fours clash in spectacular fashion, dispatching Axar Patel over the ropes on the third ball of the 10th over. What followed had fans on their feet, Farhan raised his bat and mimicked “firing bullets,” a gesture that instantly went viral and drew waves of reaction on social media.

The 29-year-old’s blistering knock included five boundaries and three towering sixes, epitomising fearless approach that has defined his breakthrough year. With runs flowing for Pakistan, Peshawar Region, and Islamabad United, Farhan has now joined Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shan Masood in the elite club of Pakistani batters to score 1,500 T20 runs in a single year.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Farhan stood by his unique celebration. “I don’t usually celebrate fifties, but this time I wanted to do something different. It was just a new way of expressing myself. I always play attacking cricket — even if it’s against India,” he declared confidently.

Fans across platforms hailed him not only for the milestone but also for the swagger he displayed on the biggest stage. With his form and fearless style, Farhan has quickly become one of the most talked-about names in world cricket.

 

