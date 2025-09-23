‘Empty Words Don’t End Wars,’ Trump tells UN Assembly

NEW YORK – US President Donald Trump is addressing United Nations General Assembly, and lamented the inactivity as conflicts spiraled across the globe.

Trump repeated his disputed claim that he has “ended seven wars” since returning to office and described the UN as having “tremendous potential.” However, he argued that the organization mostly issues strongly worded statements without following up with meaningful action, calling such messages “empty words” that fail to resolve conflicts. He also took aim at the renovation of the UN headquarters, denouncing it during his remarks.

Turning to ongoing war in Ukraine, Trump warned that the United States is prepared to impose “a very strong round of powerful tariffs” if Russia does not agree to a peace deal. He stressed that European nations would need to adopt the same measures, noting their proximity to Russia compared with the U.S.

He criticized European countries for continuing to buy Russian oil and gas, saying they must take stronger action to support the sanctions effort.

Trump’s speech highlighted his ongoing frustration with both international institutions and allied countries, positioning him as a vocal critic of current diplomatic approaches to global conflicts.

