Rabi us-Sani to start on September 25 as moon not sighted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the moon of Rabi us Sani 1447 Hijri has not been sighted anywhere across Pakistan.

Ruet Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said the first day of Rabi al-Thani will be observed on September 25 Thursday. He held presser after a meeting held in Islamabad. Representatives from across the country participated in the session to collect evidence of moon sighting.

After the meeting, Ruet members confirmed that no credible testimonies of moon sighting were received from any region. The decision to declare September 25 as the start of the Islamic month was taken unanimously.

Rabi Us Sani Moon in Pakistan