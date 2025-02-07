Why are CSS aspirants demanding postponement of 2025 Exam? full details here

ISLAMABAD – CSS exam has remained one of most prestigious and competitive assessments as it offers top government positions and attract the nation’s brightest learners.

CSS 2025 Exam however witnessed a new dilemma as students staged protest today, demanding exams to be postponed until results of the 2024 CSS exams are announced. The protest occurred in the capital city saw hundreds of agitators who expressed concerns about the significant delays affecting their preparation.

CSS 2025 Exam

Candidates are staging protests due to little time to prepare for upcoming 2025 exams as time frame of the annual exam garnered heat, as it creates stress for candidates.

Those who are gearing up for the upcoming exam highlighted a series of delays, including a nearly 1.5-month postponement of MCQ-based mandatory preliminary test MPT as students claim that such disruptions hinder their whole drill. Students said the results of previous year’s exam is needed for the preparation of the upcoming exam.

Civil service aspirants said results used to be out in October, or in early November, but this year’s delay affected them, especially among older candidates who may miss their last opportunity to take the CSS exam in 2026 due to age-related rules.

With existing woes including pressure to crack exam, the new issues badly affected candidates from underserved regions like Balochistan and Sindh, where educational inequalities make it harder to prepare for both MPT and the written exam.

Those who flocked to National Press Club in Islamabad expressed frustration over receiving their MPT results, which make the whole thing even more challenging. Amid the plethora of issues, students formally requested that FPSC delay CSS 2025 exams. They also submitted their request in both email and hard copy form, urging the commission to reconsider the exam schedule.

CSS recruitment process raised so many questions with candidates often lamented heavy reliance on theoretical assessments which led to less than 5 percent success rates in written exam, while the interview phase shows a slightly higher success rate.

Despitethe strong performance in exams, only two-half of all candidates secure positions, showing need for reform in hiring practices. Students are pursuing for reforms to create a more balanced and efficient CSS recruitment process, ensuring that qualified candidates are effectively utilized in civil service roles.