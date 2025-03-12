Speedy mid-air medical care: THIS UAE airline is upgrading aircraft for patients

DUBAI – United Arab Emirate’s most popular, Emirates Airlines is upgrading its aircraft to provide speedy medical care in the air to patients.

With the airline’s new ‘telemedicine station’, patients would be taken care of in mid-air as 300 aircraft would be equipped with the station over the next few years.

The system equips cabin crew with video conferencing, remote passenger assessments, secure data transmission, and a 12-lead Telecardia ECG device, empowering them to save lives during emergencies.

Emirates and Parsys Telemedicine have partnered for the station and the airline has invested over $2.4 million in co-designing the new equipment set which includes Pulse oximeter, Thermometer, Blood pressure monitor, Glucometer and Electrocardiogram (ECG).

The process for addressing the concerns of patients mid-air is simple. The crew would gather vital signs through these machines which will be transmitted to Medcapture devices via Bluetooth which will then be communicated to medical professionals in Dubai, working round the clock.

The Medcapture device allows cabin crew to connect with ground-based doctors for real-time assessment of medical cases and in some cases, also allows doctors to visually evaluate injuries or medical concerns remotely if required, Khaleej Times reported.

The airline has ensured that customer data is handled in compliance with data protection regulations and the system has already been tested in a Lyon-bound flight.

It is to be highlighted that even before the latest development, Emirates cabin crew receives extensive medical training to handle inflight emergencies. Moreover, after any incident, the cabin crew is also provided with support for their own mental health, through different initiatives launched by the airline for its employees.