Former Miss Universe Russia contestant Ksenia Alexandrova dies in car accident  

MOSCOW – Ksenia Alexandrova, a Russian model who represented her country at the 2017 Miss Universe pageant, has died from injuries sustained in a car accident.

The Russian media reports, the accident occurred on July 5 in Tver Oblast, when Alexandrova was traveling with her husband.

A deer suddenly ran onto the road, causing their vehicle’s windshield to shatter.

Alexandrova received severe head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she slipped into a coma.

The local media reported that despite battling for her life for nearly a month, she succumbed to her injuries.

However, her husband escaped the crash unhurt.

Alexandrova, who was also crowned Vice Miss Russia in 2017, had married just four months before the accident.

Her sudden death has shocked Russia’s fashion and modeling circles as many have expresses sorrow and grief over her demise in car accident.