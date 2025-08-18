Minimum monthly income requirement for Dubai visa in 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani professions who are engaged in remote jobs can get a one-year virtual visa of Dubai to experience the breathtaking lifestyle of the UAE’s emirate while performing their job with ease.

With Dubai Virtual Visa, the digital nomads can stay there for the period of up to one year and it can be extended if the applicant meets the requirements.

The government of Dubai has set various eligibility requirements for those seeking the virtual visa. One of the key requirements is the minimum monthly income.

Requirement for Dubai Virtual Visa

To get eligible for the Dubai visa, the applicant is required to meet the following requirements:

The applicant must be employed by a foreign company or own a business registered outside the UAE.

Work contract with one-year validity

Minimum Income for Dubai Visa

The applicant is also required to submit a proof of his/her monthly income. The minimum monthly income required for the Dubai visa stands at AED 12,856.

As of today, 1 AED can be exchanged for Rs76.79. Therefore, you will require Rs987,212 monthly income to get the visa.

Required Documents

Passport with at least 6 months validity

Health insurance

Proof of employment or business ownership

Clean criminal record certificate

Passport-size photograph

Salary slip or last three months’ bank statements

Proof of residence

Where to Apply

Digital professional, who are interested in this visa, can submit their application through the GDRFA Dubai online portal.

The applicant can also visit Amer Centers in Dubai for submitting application in person.

The application fee for Dubai Virtual Visa stands at AED 372.5.

What to do after entering Dubai

After entering the Dubai, the applicant will undergo a medical fitness test before he/sje gets his Emirate ID and visa stamping.