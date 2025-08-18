Solar Pakistan 2025: Sindh backs alternative energy transition

KARACHI – The three-day Solar Pakistan 2025 exhibition concluded at the Karachi Expo Centre, marking a significant milestone in accelerating Pakistan’s transition to alternative energy.

Showcasing innovations ranging from micro solar solutions to large-scale industrial applications, the exhibition introduced several cutting-edge technologies in Pakistan.

Serving as a thriving platform for business growth, the event witnessed the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth millions, reinforcing Pakistan’s position as a hub for renewable energy investment and industrial collaboration.

At the closing ceremony, Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah praised the exhibition for advancing renewable energy opportunities in the country.

“Events like Solar Pakistan are vital in unlocking Pakistan’s true potential in renewable energy. The Government of Sindh is committed to facilitating such initiatives that foster industrial collaboration, generate economic opportunities, and accelerate our transition towards alternative and sustainable energy solutions,” he said.

Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, stated: “We are pleased to see the enthusiastic participation and engagement from both national and international stakeholders. Solar Pakistan continues to catalyse innovation and collaboration, shaping the future of Pakistan’s energy landscape.”

Organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., the event attracted more than 250 leading companies from 10 countries, energy experts, and policymakers, receiving an overwhelming response from both local and international stakeholders.

Solar Pakistan 2025 provided a vibrant platform for business networking, strategic partnerships, and on-ground solutions aimed at addressing Pakistan’s energy challenges. From smart solar panels and hybrid storage systems to off-grid solutions tailored for rural areas, the showcase provided a practical roadmap for advancing renewable energy adoption nationwide.