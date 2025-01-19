PM Shehbaz to approve posting of new ambassadors, consul generals

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will likely give a go-ahead to the posting of new ambassadors and consul generals for different countries.

According to the media reports, the Foreign Office has sent a summary to the PM office for the posting of 19 ambassadors and consul general.

Asima Rabbani and Abdul Hameed Bhutta will be posted as ambassadors to the Philippines and Japan, respectively.

Rahim Hayat Qureshi will be appointed as ambassador in Brussels while Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri will be the ambassador to Indonesia.

Moazzam Shah will be appointed as ambassador to South Korea, Malik Muhammad Farooq as ambassador to South Africa, Syed Adil Gilani as ambassador to Morocco and Najeeb Durrani as ambassador to Ghana.

Syed Haider Shah will be appointed as ambassador to the Netherlands, Amir Shaukat as ambassador to Egypt, Shehryar Akbar as ambassador to Czech Republic and Marghoob Saleem Butt as ambassador to Switzerland.

Tariq Karim and Aqsa Nawaz will be ambassadors to African countries.

Zaman Mehdi will be designated as consul general in Chicago, Wajid Hashmi as consul general in Melbourne, Tanveer Bhatti as consul general in the Chinese city of Chengdu, and Imtiaz Gondal as consul general in Manchester.