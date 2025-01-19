Hameed Latif Laboratory among 23 diagnostic centres sealed in Lahore

LAHORE – The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 23 laboratories and diagnostic centres, along with 550 illegal treatment facilities, during a comprehensive crackdown over the past four weeks.

The PHC’s enforcement teams conducted targeted raids across different cities in Punjab, inspecting laboratories and diagnostic centres. Of these, 23 were found operating in violation of the Commission’s regulations and were subsequently sealed.

In Lahore alone, 10 labs were shut down, including prominent names such as Hassan Colour Doppler and Ultrasound Centre, Fuji Friends Clinical Laboratory, Aman Lab and Digital X-ray Centre, Shehnaz Ultrasound Clinic, Hassan Medical Lab and Diagnostic Centre, Kezeia Lab, Hi Care Diagnostic Lab, Shifa Clinical Lab, Al-Hajvery Clinical Laboratory, and Hameed Latif Laboratory.

Additionally, the services of Doctor’s Lab on Jail Road were suspended after expired reagents were discovered during an inspection.

On a broader scale, PHC teams visited 1,937 treatment centres across 24 districts, sealing 550 illegal facilities. Among these, 419 centres had already ceased operations, while 845 others have been placed under surveillance for further monitoring. Major actions included the closure of 317 outlets in Lahore, 70 in Faisalabad, 27 each in Rawalpindi and Multan, and 14 in Sargodha.

A PHC spokesperson highlighted the Commission’s ongoing efforts to combat quackery and illegal healthcare practices. To date, the PHC has raided over 207,000 treatment centres across Punjab, sealing 56,841 illegal facilities. Furthermore, quackery has been successfully eradicated from more than 42,396 centres.