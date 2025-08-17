Foil Zionist designs

In yet another outrageous display of Zionist arrogance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s renewed push for a so-called “Greater Israel” project has drawn strong condemnation from across the Arab and Islamic world — and rightly so.

Netanyahu’s “Greater Israel” rhetoric however is not a new revelation, it is just another reminder of Israel’s malicious intentions. The Muslim world should act firmly. Only by standing shoulder to shoulder and confronting Israel’s fascist ideology with collective strength can we hope to foil its sinister designs once and for all.

The foreign ministers of 31 Arab and Islamic nations, along with the heads of the Arab League, the OIC and the GCC, have expressed grave concern at Netanyahu’s statement. In a powerful joint declaration, they termed it a flagrant violation of international law and a dangerous escalation that undermines Arab sovereignty and jeopardizes global security. For over twenty-one months, the Israeli war machine has unleashed relentless brutality on the Palestinians. In the face of these horrors, Muslim nations must now move beyond mere condemnation. If Israel talks of expanding its borders, Muslim countries must respond by closing all economic and diplomatic doors to the aggressor. Those who still maintain ties with Israel need to urgently review this stance. At this critical juncture, Muslim unity is not merely desirable — it is essential. The Gulf states, in particular, have influence and resources that can reshape the ground reality if used wisely. Their unity could send a powerful message that Muslim world will not tolerate further aggression. Words must be translated into decisive steps — cutting ties, imposing collective sanctions and providing concrete support to the Palestinians.