Boosting livestock

Punjab government’s initiative to uplift livestock sector through a specialised internship programme for veterinary graduates is a welcome and forward-looking move.

By allocating Rs. 600 million and offering a handsome monthly stipend of Rs. 60,000 to 1,000 young veterinary professionals, the programme not only acknowledges their academic efforts but also prepares them for future

This practical exposure will help graduates to understand animal health, breeding and farm management in a real-world context, which is essential for uplifting rural livestock practices. Yet significance of this project goes far beyond mere internships. Pakistan is among the top producers of milk yet despite this standing, our sector remains underdeveloped. A glaring example is continued import of powdered infant milk, which drains our precious foreign exchange reserves. This not only highlights gaps in our production and processing capabilities but also reflects need for value addition.Livestock offers untapped opportunities. With proper training and support, this sector cansignificantly enhance household incomes, reduce poverty and foster self-reliance. For this to happen, there is a pressing need for a holistic strategy that focuses on disease control, breed improvement, modern processing facilities cold chain systems and export-oriented policies. With appropriate measures, we can become a global supplier of halal meat and dairy products, moving from raw selling to processed exports that fetch higher profits.The internship programme is a significant step in the right direction, but it must be followed by sustained reforms, technology infusion and investment in research. If we harness its potential, livestock can play a decisive role in steering our rural population out of poverty.