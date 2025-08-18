Standing together in deluge

The country has once again been struck by ruthless fury of floods, a recurring calamity that brings untold misery and destruction to our people.

The current monsoon-triggered disaster has wreaked havoc across the northern regions, reminding us of our vulnerability to climate-induced catastrophes.

In just a span of two days, hundreds of precious lives have already been lost and the death toll sadly continues to rise with every passing hour. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the worst hit, followed by Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, where homes, shops and vital infrastructure have been washed away — particularly in districts such as Buner, Swat, Mansehra, Bajaur and Batagram.While rescue and relief efforts are in full swing, the situation remains highly alarming. The meteorological department has warned of another spell of monsoon rains expected to continue till the 21st of August, bringing more downpours across the country. Clearly, Pakistan is facing a very serious emergency.In this difficult hour, all institutions deserve appreciation for being at the forefront of rescue and relief operations in the flood affected areas. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his firm commitment to mobilizing all possible resources for rescue and relief. However, the scale of the crisis is enormous. While we remain confident that we will emerge from this calamity as was done in the past, this moment calls for unity and a whole-of-nation approach. It is heartening to note that PTI has announced the postponement of all political activities nationwide in light of the catastrophe — a decision that must be appreciated.The global community also has a moral obligation to assist Pakistan, as such disasters are clearly linked to climate change. Yet, past experience makes it clear that we will largely have to depend on our own resources. The challenge will not end with rescue and relief as a massive rehabilitation and reconstruction effort lies ahead. Those who have suffered losses must be fairly compensated.Therefore, it is time for the people including our expatriate brothers and sisters to come forward generously as they have always done in times of crisis. We may be facing a mammoth task yet with unity, compassion and collective resolve, we are confident that we, will overcome this tragedy once again.