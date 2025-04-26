Bangladesh marks 54th anniversary of National & Independence Day

Asif lauds Bangladesh’s socio-economic strides, seeks stronger ties based on mutual respect

Bangladesh High Commission in Pakistan hosted a colorful reception and dinner at Serena Hotel to celebrate the 54th Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.

This year’s celebration was different from the previous ones as one could see several cabinet members, senior officials of the MoFA and Members of the Parliament attending the reception.

Such warmth and camaraderie are the result of the recent political development in Bangladesh when the people of the country ousted the pro-Indian government Sheikh Hasina government.

The reception was attended by over 500 guests including Ambassadors/High Commissioners of various countries, Heads of the United Nations and international organizations, leaders of business organizations, journalists, representatives of civil society, media personalities, and expatriate Bangladeshis.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Md.

Iqbal Hossain Khan along with his wife Nahid Raushan, and officials of the High Commission warmly welcomed the guests at the programme.

Federal Minister for Defence of Pakistan Khawaja Muhammad Asif graced the event as the Chief Guest on behalf of the Government of Pakistan while Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhury, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives of Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, BoI Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Dr.

Mukhtar Ahmed, Minister of State for National Food Security and Research Malik Rashid Ahmad Khan, Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kisho Mal Khel Das, Senators and Members of the National Assembly, Members of Provincial Assemblies, were present.

In his welcome remarks, High Commissioner Md.

Iqbal Hossain Khan paid deep respect to the freedom fighters and those who participated in the 2024 mass uprising.