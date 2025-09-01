Floodwater from River Ravi damages actress Arifa Siddiqui’s Home in Lahore

LAHORE – Actress and singer Arifa Siddiqui is among those who lost their homes and belongings after floodwaters from the River Ravi entered a private housing society near Chuhang area of the provincial capital.

The floodwater, which inundated multiple low-lying areas near the river, severely impacted a private housing society where Siddiqui resides.

Following the incident, the actress shared a video on social media, offering a glimpse into the aftermath. The footage shows furniture and belongings scattered inside the house due to the force of the water.

Arifa Siddiqui, accompanied by her husband, can be seen in the video cleaning up their home after the water receded. The visuals highlight the extent of the damage caused by the unexpected flooding.

اداکارہ عارفہ صدیقی کا گھر بھی سیلاب کی زد میں ۔۔۔ اور گھر بنانا کب آسان ہے ۔۔ ۔ اللہ پاک آپ سب کے مددگار ہو جائیں ۔۔ پورے پاکستان پر عافیت ہو ، خاص طور پنجاب جو اس وقت چاروں طرف سے پانی میں گھرا ہے ، جس کے سب دریا بپھرے ہوئے ہیں ، اس کے مکینوں پر رحمت کر ۔۔۔

راوی ، ستلج ، چناب… pic.twitter.com/9tyys3look — Ch Asif Hamaiyon (@asif_hamaiyon) August 31, 2025

The flooding incident occurred after heavy rains caused the River Ravi to swell, resulting in water spilling into adjacent housing societies. Dozens of homes have reportedly been affected, with residents urging authorities to provide immediate relief and take preventive measures against future flooding.

The local administration has begun damage assessment and cleanup operations in the affected areas.