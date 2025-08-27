Taylor Swift’s engagement ring becomes centre of attention on social media  

LOS ANGELES – American singer Taylor Swift’s engagement ring has become the center of attention after details of the exquisite piece were made public.

Swift, who recently announced her engagement, showcased a diamond ring that immediately caught the eye of fans and jewelry enthusiasts.

The ring features an “Old Mine Brilliant Cut,” a design celebrated for its timeless elegance and distinctive sparkle.

The piece was specially crafted by Kindred Leubeck of Artifacts Fine Jewelry, a well-known luxury brand.

The experts estimate its value between $675,000 and $1 million, making it one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings in recent years.

Pop-singer Taylor Swift and Football star Travis Kelce got engaged.

The fans of both stars are quite excited. As Taylor Swift showed her ring, the fans started praising it on the social media.

album promo goes crazy taylor swift literally even got engaged pic.twitter.com/7Yj6LKmYUG — rylie ⓸ (@ST4RMBUCKLEY) August 26, 2025

Many admired its design while others started guessing its price. Some others have started anticipating the date of the couple’s wedding.