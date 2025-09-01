Gold price in Pakistan reaches highest-ever level after Rs3,300/tola surge

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan reached highest-ever level on Monday following a bullish rally in international market.

According to Sarafa association, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs3,300 per tola in Pakistan, hitting all-time high of Rs370,700.

The price of 10 gram of gold surged by Rs2,829 with new rate toughing record high level of Rs317,815 in local market of Pakistan.

In international market, the increased anticipation for cut in US Federal Reserves rate this month has lifted allure for bullion.

The yellow commodity has gained $33 with new rate hovering at $3,480 per ounce in global bullion market.

Silver Prices in Pakistan Today

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver moved up by Rs101 and Rs87 with new rate settling at Rs4,303 and Rs 3,689, respectively

Meanwhile, spot silver saw an increase of 2.4 percent to $40.61 per ounce in global market, the highest level since September 2011, international media reported.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the day in the green, with the benchmark index currently standing at 149,902.82 points, reflecting a gain of 1,285.05 points or 0.86%.

The upward trend indicates positive investor sentiment as the market continues to show resilience amid regional and global economic developments.