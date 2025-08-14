Fiza Ali slams Veena Malik over controversial TikTok videos with young man  

KARACHI – A video clip from a talk show hosted by Pakistani actress and host Fiza Ali has gone viral on social media, showing her sharply criticizing fellow actress Veena Malik over her controversial videos with a younger man.

Veena appeared as a guest on Fiza’s program, where the host openly expressed her disapproval of the actress’s recent bold dance and music videos with young, unfamiliar men on TikTok.

Fiza reminded Veena of her status in the entertainment industry, saying, “I’m very upset with you, Veena. I can’t watch you dancing with random boys on TikTok. You are Veena Malik — whoever stands next to you becomes a brand. Never work with people no one knows. You can earn through your music because you are Veena. Why make such reels?” She further added, “Don’t just make videos with anyone. This isn’t love. Making videos with young boys isn’t love. I never want to see you doing that. I know your worth — I want you to shine.”

In response, Veena Malik said she only makes videos with people she loves but avoided confirming any “special relationship” with the young man in question, despite Fiza’s repeated prompts.

Veena Malik, known for her outspoken personality and multiple scandals, has frequently made headlines. She is currently in the news over her rumored romantic involvement with her manager.