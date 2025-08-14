Pm Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws His Name From Nishan E Pakistan List

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi awarded top civil and military honors to prominent personalities for their services to the nation but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif refused to accept award.

Civil and Military Awards Committee recommended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for prestigious Nishan-e-Pakistan but the premier opted to withdraw his name, approving all other nominations.

Senior journalist Ansar Abbasi also declined Maaraka-e-Haq award, saying the award goes to the entire nation that his contributions were merely part of his duty.

Among the recipients of top civil honors were Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Parliamentary Committee Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, and Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah, who were awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz. Other civil awardees included Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Ahsan Iqbal, Sherry Rehman, Faisal Sabzwari, Musadiq Malik, Hina Rabbani Khar, Tariq Fatemi, and Khurram Dastgir Khan.

Pak Armed Forces were honored for their strategic leadership and valor during the Maaraka-e-Haq against India. Field Marshal and Army Chief Asim Munir received the Hilal-e-Jurat, while Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Baber Ahmed Sadhu was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

The ceremony highlighted nation’s appreciation for both civil contributions and military excellence, marking a significant occasion in Pakistan’s tradition of honoring outstanding service.