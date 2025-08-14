Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather: More intermittent rains likely

ISLAMABAD – More rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday evening/night, Friday and Saturday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system is located over northern Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave will affect the upper parts from tonight.

Under these conditions, rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, the upper Punjab, the Pothohar region, the upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday evening/night, Friday, and Saturday, with occasional gaps.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 29°C and 31°C on Friday and Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rains occurred in isolated areas in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad and northeast Punjab.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 32, Kakul 17, Balakot 15, Pattan 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 20, City 17), Rawalakot 19, Kotli 04, Garhi Dupatta 03

Punjab: Narowal 14, Murree 08, Islamabad (Saidpur 13, Golra 05, Zeropoint 04), Sialkot City 02, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 01), Lahore (Pani wala Talab 04, Airport, City, Lakshmi Chowk 01) and Kasur 01

Dalbandin and Chilas remained the hottest places in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 44°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Nokkundi was recorded at 43°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 96 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 85 per cent.