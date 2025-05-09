Five civilians martyred due to unprovoked firing by ‘panicked’ Indian Army near LoC

LAHORE – At least five civilians were martyred and seven others injured due to unprovoked firing by the panicked Indian Army which started targeting the civilians after facing defeat along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday.

The security forces said that the panicked Indian forces began targeting civilian populations. The Indian army targeted civilian areas in Hajira, Forward Kahuta and Khuiratta.

The Indian forces are using heavy weaponry on civilian areas, while the Pakistan Army is giving a befitting response to the enemy’s aggression. As a result of the counterattack, Indian artillery has fallen silent.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army destroyed several Indian posts in retaliation for the unprovoked firing.

In the Kailer sector, the Doba Mor post, the Battalion Headquarters in Soji, and the Jabar and Tarkhiyan complexes in the Pir Kanthi sector have been completely destroyed. These destructions have caused significant losses to the Indian army.

Similarly, Pakistan Army destroyed two more Indian posts, namely the Ring Contour post in the Haji Pir sector and the Pokhran Mortar Baghser post.

In the Kailer sector, the enemy’s Mehri post and Khalsa Top, as well as Danna Top and Mound posts in the Rakhchikri sector, were also destroyed.

In the latest strikes by the Pakistan Army, the enemy suffered heavy losses. The consecutive destruction of posts along the Line of Control has left the enemy in disarray.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army had retaliated to unprovoked firing with return fire and shelling, destroying the Indian army’s headquarters and causing severe damage to the Indian Battalion Headquarters in Nanga Tik. The Jhanda Ziarat post in the Haji Pir sector was also destroyed.

Pakistan has so far destroyed dozens of Indian army posts.