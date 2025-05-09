Will there be electricity blackouts in Islamabad tonight?

ISLAMABAD – The District administration of Islamabad has strongly rejected reports circulating about planned electricity blackouts during night hours in the capital city.

The deputy commissioner Islamabad has issued an official statement, clarifying that no announcements have been made from mosques instructing residents to switch off their home lights.

“These are baseless rumors. No such instructions have been issued,” he said.

The deputy commissioner further warned that action would be taken against individuals spreading false information through mosque loudspeakers or other means.

Citizens have been urged not to believe or spread unverified news amid ongoing situation due to escalation between Pakistan and India.

The public is advised to contact the District Control Center, which is available 24/7, to confirm the authenticity of any such announcements.

Meanwhile, India continues to send drones in various cities of Pakistan in violation of airspace. So far, security forces have shot down 77 Indian drones in their swift response to the aggression being shown by the neighbouring country.

A day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan reserved the right to respond to India at a time, place and manner of its choosing, in view of the grave and unlawful Indian aggression of violating Pakistani airspace.

He said despite repeated provocations, Pakistan being a responsible state has so far exercised strategic restraint, acted with maturity and limited its response strictly to self defence, in accordance with the international law and the UN Charter.