First Solar Eclipse of 2025 on March 29 – All you need to know about ‘Suraj Grahan’

ISLAMABAD – First Solar eclipse of 2025 is just around the corner, and people are excited to observe the celestial event on March 29, Saturday.

With a partial solar eclipse slated to be visible in parts of Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and the Atlantic Ocean, Pakistanis and Indians will not be able to witness this Solar Eclipse as it will not be visible in their regions.

March Solar Eclipse 2025

This solar eclipse will be a partial one, which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, partially blocking the sunrays from touching Earth. As this eclipse will be visible from various parts of the world, the intensity of eclipse will vary depending on location.

Solar Eclipse Suraj Garahan 2025

This year’s second solar eclipse will take place on September 21, 2025. Skywatchers around the globe are eagerly awaiting this event, which is expected to be another exciting moment for astronomy enthusiasts.

Types of Solar Eclipses

Total Eclipse

Total Eclipse occurs when the Moon completely covers the Sun, casting a shadow on Earth. During a total solar eclipse, the day becomes night for a brief period, and you can see the Sun’s corona (outer atmosphere) shining around the Moon.

Partial Solar Eclipse

Part of Sun is covered by the Moon. Apparently, the eclipse is like the Moon taking a “bite” out of the Sun. A partial solar eclipse occurs in areas within the penumbra (the lighter shadow) of the Moon.

Annular Solar Eclipse

In Annular Solar Eclipse, the moon is too far from Earth to completely cover the Sun. As a result, a ring of the Sun’s surface called the photosphere remains visible around the dark disc of the Moon. This creates a “ring of fire” effect.

Hybrid Solar Eclipse

A rare type of eclipse that changes from an annular to a total eclipse as the Earth’s curvature causes the shadow to vary. In some places, the eclipse appears as a total eclipse, while in others, it appears as an annular eclipse.